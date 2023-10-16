Ghana’s central defender, Joseph Aidoo has been ruled out of Black Stars friendly game against the United States of America (USA).

The Celta Vigo defender suffered an ankle injury in Ghana’s first international friendly game against Mexico on Sunday dawn, a game the Black Stars got beaten by 2-0 at the Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina.

Hirving Lozano and Uriel Antuna scored the goals for the CONCACAF champions in the second half.

Aidoo played just 28 minutes in the game after starting the friendly alongside Nicholas Opoku in a four-man backline for the Black Stars.

“Further tests by team doctors have confirmed that Aidoo sustained an ankle tendons injury and would require immediate treatment to return to action. The player is due to fly back to his club in Spain for further treatment,” a statement by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) read.

Joseph Aidoo has been ruled out of the International friendly against the United States of America due to an ankle injury.



We wish ‘Boboo’ a speedy recovery 👊🏾❤️#BlackStars pic.twitter.com/CpSWVkKiZW — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) October 16, 2023

Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton blamed the artificial turf for Ghana’s struggles which many believe is to blame for Aidoo’s injury.

In his limited time on the pitch, Aidoo won one of three ground duels and touched the ball 18 times while completing 12 of 16 passes.

Ghana plays the USA next on Wednesday, October 18 at Geodis Park.

Joseph Aidoo, a former player of Inter Allies has made 12 International appearances for Ghana making his debut in March 2019.

READ ALSO