A 35-year-old man, Bijadom Daniel, has been found dead at Nkwanta South in the Oti region.

The lifeless body was found in a pit.

Two weeks ago, family of the deceased filed a missing person’s report at the police station.

After carrying out investigations, body was discovered and retrieved by the police.

Distraught father, Kwame Raphael in an interview on Adom News is certain his son was killed by unknown persons.

He urged the police to investigate and bring the suspects to book.

