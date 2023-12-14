Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has assured that stalled infrastructure projects in all districts of the country will be prioritized if the NDC regains power.

Many government-sponsored projects stalled across the country for diverse reasons.



The former President observed many projects started under his administration, including Community Day Schools and health facilities have stalled.



Speaking at a Town Hall Meeting in Nsawura, John Mahama said resources available to the government after assuming power will be invested in the completion of such projects.



“The little money available will be used to complete the abandoned projects across the country before we start fresh ones. That is how we can yield full benefit from all of them,” he said.



In addition, “I am not talking about projects started under my government but others the Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia government will not be able to complete before leaving office.”



Lack of governments willingness to complete infrastructure of predecessors continues to be a worry to many voters.



At Bodi, the traditional authority bemoaned the deplorable roads in the area, pleading with the NDC to consider it when successful in its bid for a return to government.

Nana Kwasi Ofori Ababio says the poor roads have negatively affected business and quality health care delivery.

The former President took a swipe at the NPP government for neglecting roads in the country.



Aside from halting cocoa roads awarded by the previous government for auditing, rehabilitation of existing roads have been neglected.



“Since Western North is a major producer of cocoa, we decided to institute the cocoa roads program to rehabilitate the road here but these were stopped when we left office,” said John Mahama.



“Though the constitution entreats us to continue the infrastructure of the previous government, it has stalled. After the audit of the contracts, the contractors were being made to return to work but they were not financed for that purpose. But since I belong to you people, I will ensure you get a fair share of the national resources,” he assured.