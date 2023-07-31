Renowned Ghanaian actor, farmer, and entrepreneur, John Dumelo, has expressed his aspirations after observing the recent controversy surrounding former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

The Minister had made headlines for apprehending her househelp and other individuals, accusing them of being involved in the disappearance of funds from her residence.

In light of this incident, Mr Dumelo couldn’t help but imagine what he could achieve with just a fraction of Cecilia Dapaah’s considerable wealth.

He revealed that with such financial capital, he would be able to expand his onions and tomato farm significantly.

With a clear vision, he stated that the funds would be primarily directed towards implementing modern irrigation techniques and acquiring high-yielding seeds to make his farm highly productive and profitable.

The Ghanaian actor emphasized that his ambitions extended beyond personal gains. He believed that by bolstering his farm’s productivity, he could play a significant role in reducing the country’s reliance on onion and tomato imports.

Outlining his ambitious targets, Mr Dumelo envisioned a 10% reduction in importation of these vegetables from Burkina Faso and Niger by the year 2024. Furthermore, he aimed for an even more substantial decrease of 19% by 2025.

He wrote: “Only if I had a fraction of Cecelia Dapaa’s $1m, the importation of onions and tomatoes from Burkina and Niger will reduce by 10% in 2024 and 19% in 2025. I will invest it heavily in irrigation and high yielding seeds and make some good profits. So help me God! [SIC].”

