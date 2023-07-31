The Paramount King of the Igbo community in Ghana, Eze Dr Chukwudi Ihenetu, has promised to collaborate and support Breast Care International’s (BCI) nationwide campaign against the spread of the ravaging disease.

King Dr. Ihenetu, was speaking when a high-powered 23-man, BCI delegation, led by the Founder and President, Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai called on him at His Palace at East Legon, Accra.

The delegation formally invited him to participate in the annual BCI flagship walk against breast cancer, scheduled to take place on October 7, 2023, in Accra.

The King, himself a philanthropist and a campaigner against drug abuse, accepted the invitation and promised to collaborate with BCI to bring relief and hope to afflicted patients.

He declared “Breast cancer is survivable. I have over the years monitored your passion to contain this debilitating disease in Ghana and we accept your invitation to participate in the walk, convinced that the cry of pain by patients, is a summons to all, to bring relief. we can’t stand and stare.”

The King added, “We will rally behind your noble campaign against breast cancer, in our firm resolution that service to humanity is a shared and common responsibility imposed on us all by nature.”

King Dr Ihenetu said the provision of basic social amenities for deprived communities was critical to quality of life and recalled social interventions the Palace had undertaken in the Central region, including the construction of places of convenience, and a vigorous public education program against the use of illicit drugs.

The king, in turn, announced the upcoming Yam festival on September 17 this year at the Children’s Park in Accra and invited the BCI medical outreach unit to participate and screen hundreds of women revellers who throng the annual event.

Dr Addai accepted the invite and commended him for his selflessness, generosity and the spirit of unity.

“We pledge, in all sincerity, to commit whatever assistance you offer, to the good of the countless, indigent breast cancer patients, spread across the country,” she concluded.