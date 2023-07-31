Two airport authorities are owing the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) US$10 million in respect of airport passenger tax, landing and en-route charges for the period between October 2019 and June 2021.

Two authorities are Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL).

Section 12 of Ghana Meteorological Agency Act, 2019 (Act 1002) as amended states that the fees and charges accruing to the agency in the performance of its function shall include 10 per cent of all landing charges and 10 per cent overflight charges collected by the GAA as well as five per cent of airport tax collected by an aerodrome operation.

Contrary to the Act, an examination of records of the agency revealed that GCAA and GACL owed GMet a total amount of US$10,044,380 in respect of airport passenger tax, landing and en-route charges for the period October 2019 to June 2021.

The indebtedness to GMet featured in the 2022 audit of public accounts of ministries, departments and agencies.

The Auditor General recommended that the chief director should ensure that the acting director recovers the amount owed from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and the Ghana Airport Company Limited without further delay.