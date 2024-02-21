Lawyer for Daniel Aseidu, the man accused of masterminding the murder of a former Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North Constituency, Joseph Boakye Danquah, has accused the investigative team of deliberately withholding critical information from the Court to cover up its poor investigations into the case.

The lawyer Yaw Dankwah, during cross examination of the eighth prosecution witness, ASP Augustine Nkrumah, questioned why the witness could not provide answers to some questions he posed to him.

ASP Nkrumah told the Court that he could not tell the time the body of the late JB Danquah was removed from the crime scene and deposited at the mortuary.

He was also unable to establish which medical doctor certified the death of the deceased because he was not at the crime scene at that time.

This did not go down well with the Lawyer who questioned why he, as the substantive investigator and recorder in the matter could not provide answers to pertinent issues but accuse Daniel Asiedu of committing the crime.

ASP Nkrumah said, per their investigations, Daniel Aseidu committed the crime, and that can be proven with enough evidence from the crime scene.

Mr. Dankwa suggested to ACP Nkrumah that he was unable to tell the time, the body was removed from the crime scene and who certified the death of the deceased because their investigation was shabby and the team intentionally kept that information, because if the time was stated on the record, it would have clearly shown that the accused was nowhere near the crime scene.

The witness, however, disputed the claim, insisting that he was in court to testify to the truth and nothing else.

Lawyer Dankwah put it to the witness that his team has failed Ghanaians on the real culprits in the murder of the late lawmaker and is persecuting Daniel Asiedu and his accomplice Vincent Boosu.

READ ALSO:

Actor Kyekyeku breaks down as Vivian Jill gifts him GH¢10,000 [Watch]

NPP primaries: Tension in Yendi as supporters of MASLOC CEO demand re-run

Wanted NDC Constituency Organizer to report to police [Listen]