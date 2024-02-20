The Manhyia South constituency organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region, Mustapha Alhassan, is scheduled to appear at the police headquarters today.

This was after he was declared wanted over a viral video in which he was threatening electoral violence ahead of the December election.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the summons, the party’s regional executives will be accompanying Mustapha Alhassan to the police station with a legal team.

The NDC’s Ashanti Regional Secretary, Dr. Frank Amoakohene in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem that the party is fully prepared to handle any legal proceedings at the police headquarters.

He disclosed their readiness to take decisive action, including initiating the arrest of the NPP official Mustapha Alhassan, who was also present on the show.

“We are going with our lawyers, and we are ready for whatever legal tussle. If we need to file a counter-complaint for them to arrest the NPP official, we will do the same, and if we need to perform a citizen’s arrest and bring the NPP official to the police, we will do that” he said.

He stressed the importance of maintaining the presumption of innocence until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction, adding that Mustapha Alhassan should not be prejudged in this matter.

In his view, Mustapha Alhassan is a victim of misreporting because he was responding to his co-panelist but did not mean anything he said

“From our investigations and checks, the officer was only serving notice to the NPP official that anybody who rigs the 2024 elections is only preparing a platform for blablabla… and so it was a response to the NPP official, and we can’t be prejudicial condemning someone without hearing him out” Dr. Amoakohene added.

