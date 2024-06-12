The flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged the people of Ghana to elect him as President.

He cited his exemplary performance as Vice President of the country as a yardstick to give him the high office.

Speaking at the Youth Connect event in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Bawumia disclosed his hard work and notable achievements, claiming he has outperformed all other Vice Presidents in Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

He argued that, his extensive contributions and policy initiatives set him apart.

“My work speaks for itself. If you compare the various Vice Presidents under the Fourth Republic, you can tell that my work rate stands out. If you ask John Mahama to point out even one policy initiative he spearheaded as Vice President, he can’t. I have 33 policies I’ve spearheaded. So the score is 33-0. Please promote me to become president because I’ve excelled as Vice President.” he said.

Dr. Bawumia also mentioned his longer-term commitment to the people of Ghana, contrasting his potential eight-year term with Mahama’s four-year term.

He argued that, his extended tenure would ensure greater accountability, as he would still rely on the people’s mandate in 2028.

“It is best to vote for someone who will be accountable than someone who has asked for a honeymoon even though he has just four years to be president,” he said whiles addressing the enthusiastic crowd.

