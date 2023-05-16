The Member of Parliament of Asawase, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, has reiterated the significance of uniting the rank and file of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after the just-ended primaries.

The lawmaker believes many contenders, especially, incumbent MPs are aggrieved by how some executives allegedly connived to get them voted out.

In view of that, he has called on the newly elected flagbearer of the party, John Mahama to hit the ground running in addressing these concerns.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express on Monday, Mr Mubarak said this resolution phase will be a contributory factor of the party’s victory in the 2024 election.

“He [John Mahama] must meet all 137 sitting MPs not in large groups but in smaller numbers to listen to people. There is some disease we need to cure, I am of strong belief that if that disease is not cured it could cause problems for us.

“There are a lot of people that have dipped their noses and fingers into constituencies and His Excellency must hear people’s verdicts and complaints,” he said.

Mr Mubarak said after this series of engagements, Mr Mahama should relegate individuals who will be fingered for conniving to vote out MPs.

According to him, it will be the surest way to eradicate resentment and bring about unity.

“So that after talking to these 137 MPs and you get a clear indication that specific individuals’ names have been mentioned on several occasions, this campaign for 2024 election, let them take a back seat. Don’t let them lead any campaign because if they do, the antagonism will continue and one thing about politics is that People don’t forgive.

“They may keep quiet but they are looking for an opportunity to strike because they believe that even in these times of difficulty, see what they’re doing, then if we get the power they may do worse because at that time they may have political authority,” he explained.