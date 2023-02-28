The Greater Accra Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, who was attacked by unknown assailants, says he is traumatised.

To him, he has no issue with anyone and therefore wondered why someone will want him dead, adding that he suspects the people are within his party.

“I haven’t done anything to anyone. They only hate me; I don’t know what I have and don’t know why people want me to die. They just hate me, I won the elections with 29 votes, and don’t I deserve my hard work?

“I know I am a strong man but since this dawn, I have been very down. My brain is scattered and it is very alarming. The dogs who want to bite me are many and so I cannot pinpoint who will do this to me,” he cried while narrating the incident on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday.

The suspects allegedly broke into his office and ransacked the place.

In a post on Facebook, he said he had escaped three assassination attempts since becoming the Chairman in November 2022.

The former Adentan Member of Parliament who was full of praise was thankful to God for sustaining his life.

“I thank God I was not in the room that day, else they would have just shot me dead. Why does my name sound an alarm in their ears? Has it gotten to that? What is that? There are people who want to see me fail and because it didn’t work, they want to come physically. I am trying all I could as a Chairman. It is a traumatic experience because they wanted to kill me just like they did to our former MP, JB Danquah,” he lamented.

Mr Ashie Moore noted what surprised him most was that the assailants never took away any valuables aside from his laptop after ransacking the room.

Moving forward, the traumatised chairman said he has reported the matter to the police with investigations underway.