A police inspector accused of murdering his girlfriend at Adum in Kumasi has been chastised for bringing the image of the police service into disrepute.

Lead prosecutor, ACP Kofi Blagodzi, head of the police prosecutions (JUPOL) in the Ashanti Region says he is appalled by the conduct of Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, whose action has dented the image of the service.

He wondered why an officer of his calibre could be involved in such a dastard act at the time the administration was working tirelessly to build public trust and confidence.

Inspector Twumasi, also known as Tycoon of the Special Weapon and Tactics Unit (SWAT) at the Ashanti Regional Police Headquarters, is accused of using a service pistol to shoot and kill his girlfriend.

He is accused of shooting 26-year-old Victoria Dapaah, also known as Maadwoa, multiple times in the abdomen and chest on April 20, 2023, at about 9:50 p.m.

When he made his maiden appearance at the Asokore Mampong District Court on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, he told the court he had no intention of killing his lover.

ACP Blagodzi said he expected the accused in his stature as a Police Inspector to know better.

Whilst assuring the family of the deceased of justice delivery, the police prosecutor prayed the court to remand the accused into police custody to aid further investigations.

According to police, the accused demanded a refund of Gh5,000 he allegedly paid the deceased at a meeting in the presence of a female friend on the day of the shooting.

He shot the deceased multiple times and fled the scene.

An uncle of the deceased later reported the incident to the police whilst the deceased was sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for treatment.

A medical officer on duty pronounced her dead on the same night.

A specialized police operation led to the arrest of the accused in his hideout at Sekyere near Effiduase in the Ashanti Region.

Relatives of the late Maaadwoa broke down in court as they heard for the first time details of what led to the killing of the deceased.

It took the intervention of police officers in court to bring the situation under control.

Wearing an orange T-shirt over a pair of jeans shorts and slippers, the accused policeman removed his black facemask to speak publicly in court for the first time since his arrest on Tuesday.

This was after the Presiding Magistrate, His Worship Buabin Quansah, asked the accused if he had anything to say after details of the offence were read in English and interpreted in the Twi language.

Inspector Twumasi was whisked away at the blind side of charged friends and relatives at the court premises.