General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah, has disclosed that she was on the verge of buying a firearm.

However, her police friend made her rescind the decision due to her quick-tempered nature.

To her, the advice of the friend kept her thinking for days and made her realise, she may pull the trigger at the slightest provocation and may end up taking a life.

“I remember at a point in time I wanted to buy a gun and learn how to shoot. A very good friend of mine who was the police advised me not to because I’m quick-tempered. I sat down and thought through what he said. Then I decided to take my mind off it,” she recounted on Accra-based UTV.

She made these comments in connection with a police inspector who shot her 27-year-old lover dead at Adum in Kumasi.

On the back of this, she has asked the police to carry out in-depth background checks on recruits and also test their temperaments as well as anger management levels.