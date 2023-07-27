The Kumasi High Court 2 has assembled a seven-member jury to preside over the trial of a police officer who shot and killed his girlfriend at Kumasi-Adum, within the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region.

The accused, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, who serves in the Ashanti regional Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit of the Ghana Police Service, appeared before the court, where he rejected three of the initially proposed 10 jurors.

Inspector Twumasi, aged 26, pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder levelled against him, and in light of the plea, the court remanded him to reappear on August 28, 2023, for further proceedings.

The court has urged the State Attorney to submit a witness statement before the next adjourned date to facilitate the case management conference.

Amidst tight security at the court premises, the grieving relatives of the victim, 26-year-old Victoria Dapaah, fondly known as Maadwoa, were present in large numbers, attired in red and black, to witness the proceedings.

The tragic incident, which has attracted significant public attention, has left the community in shock and mourning.

As the trial commences, all eyes will be on the court to ensure justice is served in this high-profile case involving a member of the police force.

The court proceedings will continue on the scheduled date, and the justice system will seek to establish the truth and deliver a fair and unbiased judgment.

