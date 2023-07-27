It has emerged that the embattled former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, sacked her driver who tipped her about the suspicious acts of her househelps.

The former driver’s wife, Hannah Fosua, disclosed this while speaking exclusively to Adom News’ Prince Owusu though she did not state when exactly this was or what her husband saw about the househelps.

Madam Fosua claimed her husband asked the former Minister to be cautious about the helps but the advice fell on deaf ears.

She disclosed her husband worked with Madam Dapaah for 13 years starting from the Aviation Ministry.

He was, however, asked to proceed on leave last year but was never called back.

The disgruntled wife claimed 20 months salaries which were owed her husband were also not paid.

Meanwhile, she described the ex-minister’s late mother as a good person one can rely on.

