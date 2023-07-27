

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has elected its first female President of the Students Representative Council (SRC) in the school’s 71 years of existence.

Yvonne Osei Adobea made history after winning the election against five other contenders.

She polled 8,282 votes to beat her main contender, Abraham Rockson, who secured 4,568 votes.

After failing to win the SRC election last year, the third-year Sociology student managed to make a strong comeback.

Yvonne is an old student of Serwaa Nyarko Girls SHS in the Ashanti Region. She is the first female from a single-sex school to become SRC President.

Until her election, she served as a student activist against the abolishment of the University’s Junior Common Room system when violence erupted between the Unity Hall and the University Hall.

The KNUST’s SRC general election was held on July 26, 2023.

