Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has acquitted some former executives of the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of allegations of funds misappropriation leveled against them.

Former SRC President, Michael Abuah and erstwhile Speaker of the KNUST Parliament, Andrew Koranteng, were alleged to have misapplied a travel funding to an educational and leadership forum in South Africa.

On July 19, 2022, the Deputy Director of Student Affairs, in a letter written to the two, indicated that the former officers did not embark on the trip after an amount of GHC 9,100 had been allocated for it, asking the duo to refund the amount.

“Investigations, personal testimony and handwritten statements have proven that you did not embark on the trip. You are by this letter instructed to refund the amount,” the letter read.

Against this backdrop, they were asked to step aside from their duties after a Junior Member Disciplinary Committee was empaneled to probe into the issue.

Letter demanding the former SRC President, Michael Abuah to refund an amount of GHC 9,100 allocated for travel.

Following series of investigations and based on evidences, the two have been found not guilty of the alleged misconduct.

A letter signed by the Registrar of KNUST stated that the University led by the Vice-Chancellor has exonerated them.

“Based on the investigations conducted and evidences elicited, the committee conclude you did not misappropriate the funds for your travel. The Vice-Chancellor, as the Chief Disciplinary Officer of the University, has considered the Committee’s report and accepted the recommendations of the committee for your exoneration,” the letter read.

Letter of Exoneration

In an interview with LuvNews, Michael Abuah, who is recovering from the event, explained the past year has been uneasy.

“It’s been a traumatic time for me. I was stigmatised. I had to be counseled most of the time. But as a leader, I don’t see any wrong when your people ask of accountability and probity. Not a bad thing though,” he said.

Others acquitted of the allegations include Vice President, Reginald Amo Yeboah and Financial Secretary, Derek Dadzie.