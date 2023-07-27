The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, says the 13th African Games will feature 22 different sporting activities with seven set to be qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The Minister met with the media earlier on Wednesday, July 26, as part of a briefing to provide updates on Ghana’s preparations to host the games.

The Games, which were initially scheduled for August 2023, will now take place in March 2024 with the infrastructure expected to be completed before then.

Among the 22 sporting events, seven will serve as qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, while the remaining 15 will be Non-Olympic qualifiers. Additionally, five sports disciplines will be showcased as demonstration sports during the event.

The Olympic Qualifiers include Badminton, Cycling, Swimming, Table Tennis, Tennis, Triathlon, and Wrestling. These events present a significant opportunity for Ghanaian athletes to secure their places in the prestigious global sporting event, the Olympic Games.

Speaking about the aim of hosting and organizing the 13th African Games, Hon. Mustapha Ussif emphasised the event’s role in contributing to Ghana’s transformational agenda and the African Union Agenda 2063, “The Africa We Want.”

The Games also seek to improve sports infrastructure in the country and position Accra as a Sports Hub in West Africa.

In terms of infrastructure development, significant progress is being made with the construction of world-class facilities at various locations. These include the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, the Rugby Pitch, the Games Village, and the Borteyman Sports Complex, which is set to be converted into a University of Sport for Development in the near future.

The Minister expressed confidence in the collective effort of all stakeholders, emphasizing the Government of Ghana’s unwavering commitment to host a successful and memorable African Games in March 2024. He called for a unified and collaborative approach to overcome challenges and ensure the Games celebrate African unity, diversity, and progress.

Ussif highlighted the benefits of hosting the 13th African Games, including financial gains from increased TV and online viewership, strengthening of the Ghana Cedi, foreign direct investment inflows, and potential savings in pre-tournament athlete camping.

The African Games, Accra 2023, are poised to be a remarkable event that showcases Ghana’s commitment to sports development and leaves a lasting legacy of environmental consciousness through the adoption of a “Green Game Strategy.”

With just seven months to go, the nation is eagerly anticipating the opening ceremony, scheduled for March 8, 2024, which will set the stage for an extraordinary celebration of African unity and sporting excellence.