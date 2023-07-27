In December 2021, the renovation works on the Azumah Nelson Sports complex, one of the 10 multipurpose sports facilities being constructed across the country, was said to be 90% complete.

However, 17 months later, the remaining 10% is yet to be completed.

The facility, which is to include an athletics track, a FIFA standard football pitch, a tennis court among other sporting infrastructure, was actually originally expected to be completed in March 2020.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has explained the reason for the stall in the project’s renovation, pinning it down on lack of funds during the process.

“We had financial constraints which affected the construction.

“Also, most of the contractors for the first phase were not the same contractors used for the second phase and that brought some challenges. We had to hold on and perform an audit before we could proceed,” he said.

Mustapha Ussif, however, confirmed that the youth resource centres at Axim, Dunkwa, Wa, Koforidua, Ho and Dormaa will be commissioned from August 2023.