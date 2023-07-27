The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) is calling on the Ghana Education Service (GES) to empower teachers to help address the growing spate of indiscipline in the various Senior High Schools (SHSs).

The level of indiscipline in SHSs nationwide has been of national concern as many schools are recording incidents of assaults and violence.

A few days ago, a video which went viral, captured an Adisadel College student manhandling his colleague.

In a related development, some Wa Technical Institute students attacked their housemaster while on routine monitoring.

The victim, Ishmail Musah Froko, sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the Wa Municipal Hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Reacting to the incident, General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah, lamented how students have been emboldened to undermine teachers in recent times.

He has, thus, called for immediate action to halt increasing insubordination in the various schools.

Mr Musah added that teachers are now powerless because GES and the Ministry of Education have taken powers which hitherto helped address issues of indiscipline.

Meanwhile, three students have been arrested in connection with the attack while parents have been assured that the situation was under control and that the safety of their wards was a priority.

