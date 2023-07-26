The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has cautioned the public to disregard reports, pictures, and videos circulating in relation to their ongoing investigations on former Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

In a tweet, the Office clarified that it has not revealed, published or shared any media (pictures or videos) or reports on the matter.

The OSP initiated an investigation into allegations of corruption and corruption-related offenses involving Madam Dapaah on Thursday, July 20, 2023, following reports of substantial amounts of cash being stolen from the former minister’s residence.

Since the commencement of the investigation, the OSP has taken significant measures, including the arrest of Ms. Dapaah and conducting searches at two properties linked to her.

As the investigation is still ongoing, the OSP has announced its intention to inform the public about the findings and outcomes of the probe once it is concluded.

The disclosure will include any further actions or steps the Office may take in response to the investigation’s results.

Below are the tweets:

PUBLIC NOTICE (2)



The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has taken notice of purported reports, pictures and videos of the steps and actions taken in respect of the matter involving Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.

1/ pic.twitter.com/5ju8OyxJRf — Office of the Special Prosecutor-Ghana (@ospghana) July 26, 2023

The OSP advises the public to disregard any report, videos or pictures purportedly showing the steps and actions and the outcome of such steps and actions taken by the OSP.



3/ — Office of the Special Prosecutor-Ghana (@ospghana) July 26, 2023

