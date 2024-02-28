Broadcaster and manager for Shatta Wale, Sammy Flex, has said that his doors are always open to Stonebwoy if he wants to be on his media platform.

The founder of Sammy Flex TV said the last time he interviewed Stonebwoy was when he was at Zylofon FM a few years ago.

Speaking to Kwame Dadzie on Showbiz A-Z, Sammy said that he did not have any issue with the dancehall artiste at present.

“The last time I had an encounter with Stonebwoy was when I was at Zylofon FM, when I interviewed him,” he said.

Asked if Sammy Flex had tried putting Stonebwoy on his show for an interview since their time at Zylofon, he answered in the negative.

“With the top artistes in Ghana, take it or leave it, there is stiff competition among them. So now knowing my position as a manager of Shatta Wale and knowing that stiff competition between them, would he throw himself into this game? You understand?

And again now because of my position I am sure everybody will think I would have some classified information about certain people including him. So if he opens up for me for an interview I think he might not sure how it will play out but me I still have my journalism cap on, I still interview artistes. I’ve been interview artistes be it on Sammy Flex or Class TV. I’ve been interviewing artistes everyday so if he is willing, why not?,” he said.

Asked if Sammy’s new role as an artiste manager does not conflict with his journalism profession, he explained that he always knows how to strike a balance.

Samuel Flex and Stonebwoy were reported to have had a fracas when they both worked at Zylofon Music.

Sammy Flex is widely known for his exploits in entertainment media. He produced one of the biggest entertainment newspapers in Ghana, Flex, in 2007. In 2013, he took the capital by storm with a 100% entertainment morning show dubbed AM Pluzz on PLuzz FM. After having stints with TV stations like Capital TV, TV7, Atinka TV, among others, he also landed a deal with Zylofon Music as the Communications Director and host of the morning show on Zylofon FM. He later became the manager of the station.

He currently runs Sammy Flex TV, an online media platform that largely focuses on the arts and lifestyle and also hosts an entertainment show on CTV.

In the field of artiste management, he has worked for Guru’s NKZ Music, as a communications manager, served as the publicist for Nacee, highlife artiste Quarme Zaggy and Kumi Guitar before becoming Shatta Wale’s manager in September 2023..