Dozens of bikers across Ghana on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, gathered in Accra to pay their last respect to one of their own, Khalil Hammad alias Papa Lee.

Among the mourners paying their respects at Papa Lee’s funeral rites and burial was none other than Ghanaian business magnate and humanitarian, Ibrahim Mahama.

Leading a procession from the Kanda Mosque, where Islamic prayers were offered for the departed soul to the final resting place at the cemetery, Ibrahim Mahama rode at the forefront, guiding the convoy alongside the black hearse carrying Papa Lee’s remains.

Known for his affinity for both cars and motorcycles, Ibrahim Mahama boasts an impressive collection of luxury vehicles.

However, on this solemn occasion, he chose to honour his late comrade with a Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, symbolizing his respect and admiration for Papa Lee.

In an Instagram post, Ibrahim Mahama expressed his sentiments, stating, “Today I had to ride In honor of my Brother and Friend Papa Lee #RIP,” underscoring the bond shared among the biking community.

Papa Lee, renowned for his dedication to safety and regarded as a legend among Ghanaian bikers, served as a former British Police officer before his passing at the age of 51 following a brief illness.

He leaves behind a grieving wife and three children, his legacy continuing through the memories and stories shared by his fellow riders.

