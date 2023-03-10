Imoro Awudu, the father of the kill soldier, Sherrif Awudu, has said he leaves everything into the hands of the Almighty God to judge following the killing of his son.

He said it had always been his wish for his children to bury him when he dies and not he burying any of them.

“I had also said that I should die first for my children to bury me but now this has happened. I leave everything in the hands of God, God will cater for us,” Imoro Awudu told TV3 during the burial of his late son.

The mother, Afia Kyeraa, also said she has lost everything following the death of her son

She also told TV3 during the burial that “it is not easy for me, I can’t help, he was all that I got, he was supposed to take care of his siblings but he is gone

“I don’t do any work apart from selling tomatoes so he was my hope. He promised to take care of his siblings.”

Imoro Sherrif’s remains was transported from the 37 Military Hospital mortuary to the Burma Camp cemetery in Accra for burial.

He was laid to rest on Thursday, March 9.

A number of soldiers were at the cemetery to witness the burial of their 21-year-old late colleague.

Imoro Sherrif was gruesomely murdered on Saturday, March 4.