One found dead, another missing after Kumasi downpour

The body of an unknown man has been recovered in Kumasi after Wednesday evening’s heavy downpour that flooded parts of the regional capital.

The body of the deceased, who is yet-to-be-identified, was found in a drainage at Abinchi near the Afia Kobi Market.

At Breman UGC, 21-year-old Francisca Amoah Serwaa is also feared to have drowned when she slipped and was swept away by flash floods near her home.

She is yet to be found after residents failed in attempts to rescue her.

The heavy rains flooded several communities in parts of Greater Kumasi, including Anloga Junction, Dakodwom, Abrepo, Kaase and the Central Business District.

The flood left many residents scooping water from their compounds just as commuters were left stranded in traffic.

A fuel station at Anloga Junction was also affected as the water level in its yard rose considerably. Vehicles parked at the yard were partially submerged, including fuel tankers, trucks, mini buses and saloon cars.

Fire and police personnel intervened to recover some vehicles from the fuel station.

The heavy gridlock at the Junction caused heavy traffic on the Tech-Adum road as vehicles struggled to move through the flooded road.

Commuters lamented the storm drain at Anloga Junction appears too narrow for the volume of water running through, forcing the water to find its way to the road.