Veteran highlife music producer, Fred Kyei Mensah, commiserated with Christian Atsu’s family after his demise following the Turkey earthquake that reduced the footballer’s apartment to rubble and trapping him for almost 12 days.

Fredima, as he is popularly known, shared his experience and how he foresaw the inevitable end of one of Ghana’s historic footballers on Accra based 3fm.

Fredima said that children are more likely to survive than adults. He explained that older people are more aware of their surroundings, which worsens their plight. He noted how his blood pressure rose when he got stuck in an elevator.

“I have experienced some before. If you’ve listened to my conversations, I even granted an interview to a network. I got trapped in an elevator in a recording studio to CHM. It was a horrifying experience. For you to be in a vacuum where there’s no oxygen.

“In my closet, people that I have spoken to, based on experience, books that I have read and from other stories that have been told about the survival rate of others, I saw that he couldn’t survive.”

He added that even if Christain Atsu had survived, he wouldn’t have been able to perform some bodily functions. Fredima also pointed out that one day he will go, but his work will live forever. He preached the essence of leaving a good legacy to be remembered by.

According to Freddie Man, who sympathised with the family, including others who were surviving from the benevolence of Christian Atsu’s philanthropic works, he doubts if there would be another so selfless to help others.

“It is rather unfortunate. We were all happy when news broke out that he has been found. The kind of jubilation that we went through, that’s what we were expecting. But the Lord said this is what I am also expecting. My condolence to the family, especially the wife and kids,” Freddie Man concluded.