Former Black Stars forward, George Alhassan, says he regrets choosing to play for Ghana over Burkina Faso.

Alhassan featured for the West African country for over a decade and won two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) titles in 1978 and 1982.

Although the 67-year-old was born in Ghana, he could also have played for Burkina Faso due to his father’s roots.

Speaking in an interview, the Great Olympics legend said he regrets not playing for the country of his father’s birth, citing unfilled promises to him and the last group of players who won the AFCON as his reason.

“I regret not playing for Burkina Faso. Originally, I come from Burkina Faso, same as my dad but I was born in Ghana and that was how I stayed here and became a Ghanaian,” Alhassan told Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV.

“It remains one of my greatest regrets because I even scored in a game against Burkina Faso. Yes, there are issues but I prefer to remain mute because what we achieved for Ghana, none of our promises were fulfilled.”

Alhassan was a top scorer twice with the Wonder Club in the Ghana Premier League before joining Gabonese side FC 105.

The forward also played in South Korea at some point, where he was on the books of K-League 1 side Hyundai Horangi.

For Ghana, Alhassan featured at multiple AFCONs, winning the tournament twice and emerging as the top scorer in the 1982 edition.