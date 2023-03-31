Highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene has said the reception he is getting for his ‘Cryptocurrency’ song which features American-based singer, Rotimi is not what he expected.

The ‘Single’ crooner explained that his recent hit song ‘I Feel Nice’ has caught the hearts of patrons.

“It’s amazing how everyone is talking about I feel nice because I think I made a mistake recording that song. It’s disturbing the rest of my songs.”

“I Feel Nice’ is disturbing songs like ‘Cryptocurrency’, ‘Single’ because I don’t know what’s about I Feel Nice. I think I don’t like that song now.

“Please there’s a new song out titled Cryptocurrency featuring my brother Rotimi all the way from the states. We can’t let him come all the way here to Ghana to shoot a video and we won’t talk about it. Let’s have fun with Cryptocurrency.”

The Angela hitmaker described his collaboration with American-based singer, Rotimi as an amazing one.

“He is an amazing soul. What I envisioned was not what I had when we were on set because knowing he’s a big act, I was expecting to be a bit arrogant and full of himself and all but he was down to earth. We had a lot of fun, we had a lot of conversations,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

The official video for Cryptocurrency was released a few days ago and has amassed over 200,000 views.