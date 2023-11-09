The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies, Salamu Amadu has expressed interest in the controversial Saglemi Housing Project and has appealed to the government to consider selling the abandoned project to him.

In a yet-to-be-aired interview with KSM, he pledged to complete the houses as soon as possible for the populace to enjoy its benefits.

According to him, shelter is a fundamental human right, thus, cannot remain unconcerned when the buildings constructed under the Saglemi Housing Project remain unused.

He believed that houses are not merely structures but vital spaces that provide shelter, comfort, and security.

“I urge the government to sell the Saglemi housing project to me, so we can transform these unfinished houses into comfortable homes for our fellow Ghanaians,” he said.

The Chairman of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies further revealed the emotional impact the current state of the Saglemi Housing Project has on him.

He said, “Each time I see the unfinished houses, my heartaches.”

He noted that, the urgent need for quality housing solutions, particularly, after many were displaced due to the flooding incident caused by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam, has driven him to take action.

He, therefore, sees an opportunity to revitalise the Saglemi housing project, providing affordable and quality homes for Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, the contractor who executed the project, Andrew Clocanas, is facing trial for allegedly causing financial loss to the state over the botched project.

Other accused persons are Dr Kwaku Agyeman-Mensah, a former Minister of Water Resources, Works and Housing, Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu, Executive Chairman of Construtora OAS Ghana Limited (4th accused) and Nouvi Tetteh Angelo, CEO, and owner of Ridge Management Solutions Ghana Limited, (5th accused).

They are standing trial over the Saglemi Affordable Housing Project, and have been slapped with 70 charges.

They are said to have willfully caused financial loss to the state over the $200 million sum approved for the project.

They have all pleaded not guilty and have been granted bail.

