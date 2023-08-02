Presidential Staffer, Miracles Aboagye, has stated that government has not abandoned the Saglemi Housing Project.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam Show, he explained that government will hand over the project to a private estate developer.

“Government has not abandoned the Saglemi Housing Project. Only 600 units out of 5,000 units of uncompleted rooms from the $200M borrowed have been done. Government needs an additional US$310M to fully complete the Saglemi Project. Government has decided to hand the project over to private estate developers instead.”

He noted the Pokuase Housing project is feasible because the project’s completion does not solely depend on government.

In November, 2022, the Minister for Works and Housing disclosed that the government has decided to sell the controversial Saglemi Housing Project.

The project, which was commenced under the Mahama administration, was stalled due to a decision by the Akufo-Addo administration to probe the financial arrangements surrounding it.

The former Minister for Works and Housing, Samuel Atta-Akyea, invited the Attorney General to scrutinize the agreements in October 2018.

There were reports that key contract documents were missing or had inconsistencies.

The government feels there appears to have been a misappropriation of funds in the project, resulting in shoddy work.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo yesterday cut the sod for the construction of the Pokuase Housing project, the first initiative under the government’s new National Affordable Housing Programme (NAHP).

Through a strategic partnership with the private sector, the Pokuase project aims at providing 8,000 housing units to cater for the housing needs of Ghanaians, especially low-to-medium income earners.

By leveraging the expertise and efficiency of the private sector, the project would significantly reduce the financial burden on the government while ensuring high-quality and cost-effective housing solutions for Ghanaians.

