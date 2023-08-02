Tamale South Member of Parliament (MP), Haruna Iddirsu, has called for criminalising unexplained wealth in Ghana.

Contributing to a discussion on the floor of Parliament Tuesday, August 1, he indicated that it has become necessary to do that as part of the fight against corruption.

“Declaration of assets is an important ingredient to measure income against a person’s earnings and whether you are earning is commensurate with your income.

“I have argued that probably Ghana must now look at reviewing our legislation, criminalising unexplained wealth, and shifting the burden of proof on unexplained wealth to the accused person.

“In fighting graft and white collar graft like this matter of Cecilia Dapaah, a matter may be immoral but not necessarily unlawful or illegal. But where does the law itself derive its powers from? A conduct may be immoral, or unethical but not necessarily unlawful,” he noted.

His comments follow the theft of millions of both local and foreign currencies belonging to former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah.

ALSO READ: