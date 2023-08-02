The Chairman for the local government committee in parliament, Emmanuel Adu Gyamfi, has appealed to President Akufo-Addo to intervene in the ongoing feud between Dan Botwe, the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, and Irene Naa Torshie Addo-Lartey, the Administrator of the Districts Assemblies Common Fund.

“I know the President is well aware of the issue, having appointed both individuals. I implore him to call them and facilitate a dialogue to resolve their differences and enable them to effectively serve the district assemblies,” Mr Gyamfi said on Beyi W’ano, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday.

In a recent letter addressed to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Dan Botwe squarely placed the blame on Irene Naa Torshie Addo-Lartey, accusing her of refusing to cooperate in the equitable disbursement of District Common Funds.

He asserted: “Her actions are detrimental to the government’s interests and hinder the smooth functioning of our ministry.”

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the ongoing feud, Mr Adu Gyamfi admitted: “I have not been myself since this brawl began, and I fear the consequences it may have on the district assemblies.”

“We made efforts to resolve the matter amicably and played our part,” Mr Gyamfi acknowledged, stressing the importance of understanding and collaboration between the Minister and the Administrator.

The MP for Odotobri emphasized the significance of unity within the government and the dire need for resolution.

“If there is any means to mend the rift between them, it is essential for the greater good of the district assemblies and the nation as a whole. It is vital for them to resolve their differences; otherwise, it will spell doom for the district assemblies,” Mr.Adu Gyamfi asserted.

“The success of our committee’s work is heavily dependent on their ability to work together harmoniously. We highly value their contributions and want to see them collaborate effectively, so we can fulfill our responsibilities to the people,” he urged passionately.

