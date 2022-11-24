Member of Parliament for the people of Dormaa West Constituency and Ranking Member on Parliament’s Works and Housing Committee has said the government’s decision to sell the Saglemi Housing project to a private developer is bad.

To Vincent Oppong Asamoah, the NPP government can never be transparent and so there was no way they could sell the project to a private developer.

He wondered why the government in taking loans to undertake specific projects has failed to consider the Saglemi Housing project and have it fixed instead of selling it.

“Government is taking loans to do specific projects and so they should look for money and complete the project. We know government has money and can use it to fix it. They are only throwing dust into our eyes saying they are going to sell the project.

“They are deliberately destroying it and then making people think that they are making it look like they are selling it, but trust me; this government will own everything secretly. They can never be transparent,” he told Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

The Saglemi Housing Project has been at the centre of controversy since the ruling government discovered that there were missing key contract documents and those available had various inconsistencies.

In the latest development, the government has decided to sell the Housing project to a private developer.

The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, says the decision was taken after assessment and the necessary consultations.

But Mr Oppong Asamoah has called for an independent inquiry into the raiding of the Saglemi Housing Project by unknown persons.

According to him, it is unheard of that the site, which is supposedly under the care of the police, could have been looted so thoroughly without the police arresting any culprit.

