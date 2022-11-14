The Minister for Works and Housing has disclosed that the government has decided to sell the controversial Saglemi Housing Project.

Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye says the project will be sold to a private sector entity.

According to him, the decision was taken after assessment and the necessary consultations.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Mr Asenso-Boakye said the project currently covers 1,506 housing units.

“After a painstaking period of assessment, verification and consultations, Government has decided to – Explore the possibility of selling the Saglemi Housing Project, covering the 1,506 housing units, at the current value to a private sector entity to complete and sell the housing units to the public, at no further cost to the State,” he said.

He, however, revealed that the proceeds will be reinvested into the sector.

“The proceeds from this sale will come to the State and be reinvested into other affordable housing projects,” he added.

Meanwhile, a Technical Working Team has been commissioned to over the processes, the Minister added.

“In furtherance of the above, and to facilitate the processes, a Technical Working Team has been set-up, comprising professionals and experts to oversee and spearhead all engagements required for the completion of the project.

This is being done with the goal of ensuring transparency and accountability while guaranteeing value for money in the completion of the project.”

About the project

The project, which was commenced under the Mahama administration was stalled due to a decision by the Akufo-Addo administration to probe the financial arrangements surrounding it.

The former Minister for Works and Housing, Samuel Atta-Akyea, invited the Attorney General to scrutinize the agreements in October 2018.

There were reports that key contract documents were missing or had inconsistencies.

The government feels there appears to have been a misappropriation of funds in the project, resulting in shoddy work.

Currently, two of former President Mahama appointees, together with a former Chief Director of the Water Resources, Works and Housing Ministry, Alhaji Ziblim Yakubu, Executive Chairman of Construtora OAS Ghana Limited, Andrew Clocanas, and Majority Shareholder of Ridge Management Solutions DWC-LLC, Nouvi Tetteh Angelo have been charged for causing financial loss to the state.

The five accused persons are collectively facing 52 counts of criminal offences, including willfully causing financial loss to the State, and intentionally misapplying public property.