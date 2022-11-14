A former Adentan Member of Parliament (MP), Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, has pulled a surprise at the just-ended National Democratic Congress (NDC) regional election.

Ashie Moore beat the incumbent, Ade Coker to snatch the Greater Accra Regional Chairman position from him.

The former lawmaker polled 327 votes while Chairman Coker polled 222 votes in the election held at the Tema Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Ahead of the elections, Mr Coker assured of reclaiming the NDC’s lost Parliamentary seats in the region if re-elected.

This is the second time the duo contested for the position after 2018.

Chairman Coker was first elected in 2009 and has served the NDC till his defeat on Sunday.

Other executives elected included Jerry Johnson who emerged as the Communications Officer while Kennedy Hedo won the Deputy Treasurer race.

Mohammed Norga was elected the Treasurer and Gambo Abdulai as the Deputy Organiser.

Anthony Nukpenu was retained as the Organiser with Theophilus Tetteh Chaie also re-elected as the Secretary.