In spite of their messy breakup, Ghanaian songstress and actress, Michy, has revealed she still has a tiny bit of sweetness for her baby daddy, Shatta Wale.

The former couple, who share a son, Majesty, went through a highly publicized split over what they say is irreconcilable differences.

But it seems there are still some positive feelings between them as Michy in a latest interview on Accra FM, monitored by Adomonline.com, stated she still cares about Shatta.

Michy is willing to maintain a cordial relationship with Shatta Wale for the sake of their son and perhaps for their own personal growth and peace of mind.

The amicable gesture comes after Shatta Wale publicly showed support for Michy’s music career and admonished his fans to stream her songs.

When asked if the cordial relationship means Shatta will get an invite to her wedding in the future, a hesitant Michy said it

In a recent interview, Michy was asked if she would consider inviting Shatta Wale to her wedding in the future, should she decide to remarry. Surprisingly, she expressed openness to the idea, but with a condition: her future groom would have to be accepting of the invitation.

Fans and followers have reacted to Michy’s statement with surprise and delight, as they are hopeful that this newfound understanding and willingness to be supportive can lead to a more positive co-parenting relationship between the two.

The couple’s split was widely covered by the media, and their relationship has been a topic of interest to many Ghanaians. Now, with Michy’s revelation about her feelings towards Shatta Wale, it seems that there might be a glimmer of hope for a better understanding between them in the future.

As Michy continues to pursue her music career and Shatta Wale maintains his prominence in the music industry, fans are keeping a close eye on how their relationship evolves and hoping that they can find common ground for the sake of their son and their own well-being.