Former Asante Kotoko attacker, Fabio Gama, says his name has been written in the history books of the club for his role in the team’s triumph in the Ghana Premier League.

The Brazilian international joined the Porcupine Warriors prior to the start of the 2021/22 football season.

With Gama, the two-time African champions ended second behind Hearts of Oak, who won the league in the 2020/21 season but came back spectacularly to break an eight-year trophy drought in the Ghana Premier League.

The 30-year-old in the second year contributed massively under Prosper Narteh Ogum as the side emerged as the champions.

After recording that success with Kotoko, Gama left due to the expiration of his contract and has recently expressed delight in his time at the club

“We failed during my first season because we were not able to win the trophy and finished second on the league table,” he told Ghanasportspage.

“But we were the champions in the second season so for me I achieved my goal at Kotoko because the club had gone far before winning the Ghana Premier League so I believe that I put my name in the history books of the club forever after winning the trophy.

“As a member of the 2021/22 Premier champions, the fans will remember the name. I believe that and it is very incredible for me,” he added.

Gama after leaving Kotoko in July 2022 joined Bahrain out Al-Muharraq on a year deal.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko ended the 2022/23 Ghana football season trophyless.