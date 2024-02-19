Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful says she is ready to serve if chosen as running mate to New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to her, she is “ever ready to contribute my quota and do it well”.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful indicated that, her life and times are in the hands of God, as He is the only one who appoints a king.

Whatever the Lord says and plans about her, she believes it will surely come to pass.

“I don’t plan my future because my life is in the hands of God. Wherever I find myself, I am ever ready to contribute my quota and do it well. God knows the plan and so not what I want is what will happen but what the Lord says. If it’s God’s will, I don’t have to lift a finger; it will come to pass,” she said.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful made this known on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme after her name was listed as part of the individuals reportedly being considered to become the running mate.

When asked by the host whether she was aware that her name was captured in the list of running mates, she replied, “Ursula will enhance anybody’s opportunity anywhere.”

But the Minister for Communications and Digitalization said Dr. Bawumia should be left alone to prepare and select an individual he believes will be best suited for the role.

“We have work to do. I’d want us to leave him to select his own running mate. He should take his time to find someone he wants and can work with,” she stated.

