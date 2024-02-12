A lead member of the 2024 NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is yet to choose his running mate, despite the widespread speculations.

Speaking to JoyNews, Nana Akomea said that the choice of running mate is the prerogative of the flagbearer, however, Dr Bawumia has yet to submit a list of people he is considering.

“In making that choice, he will consider a lot of factors, gender, origin, the personality. He’ll consider a lot of things. When he’s got in a name or two, he’ll bring it to the party. Of course, there’s always a pool of people, but I can assure you he hasn’t settled on anyone,” he said.

The Managing Director of the State Transport Corporation (STC) suggested that Dr Bawumia might reveal his running mate between April and May, emphasizing that there’s still some time for the decision to be made.

The STC Managing Director is confident that regardless of whom the flagbearer settles on, it would play in the favour of the party in the general elections.

He highlighted Dr Bawumia’s significance in the Northern Region and his potential to garner support across the country.

“As we speak, NPP has the majority seats in the Northern Region. We have 16 and they (NDC) have 15. When you look at the trajectory of the presidential votes, now we have about 14 constituencies, they have 17.

“When you look at where we’ve come from to be the majority parliamentary seats, and where we’ve come from in the presidential, it tells you something and that was done with Bawumia as running mate.”

“Today he is the presidential candidate. Didn’t John Mahama tell Ghanaians that if the NPP wants to win votes in the North, they have to bring Bawumia? That’s what President Mahama said. So they know deep down that this man is a threat,” Nana Akomea said.

This comes after Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia addressed Ghanaians in a lecture dubbed ‘Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future’ at the University of Professional Studies in Accra.

In the lecture, he outlined his goals for the country as the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) while urging Ghanaians to vote for him in the upcoming general elections.

Among the many policies promised were the abolishing of the E-Levy as part of efforts to make Ghana a cashless society and the introduction of policies that would help eliminate VAT on electricity, emissions tax and betting tax.

