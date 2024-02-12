Following their triumph in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, Cote d’Ivoire is set to receive a substantial cash prize of $7 million as part of their rewards.

In a thrilling final match against Nigeria on Sunday night at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé, the Elephants displayed remarkable resilience, overcoming an initial deficit to secure a 2-1 victory.

William Troost-Ekong netted the opener for the Super Eagles in the first half but second-half goals from Franck Kessie and Sebastien Haller turned the tide in favour of the host nation.

This historic win marked Cote d’Ivoire’s first-ever AFCON title, earning them not only the coveted gold medal but also the revised prize money.

Before the start of the 34th edition of the AFCON tournament, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) had announced a generous 40% increase in the prize money for the winner.

Meanwhile, Nigeria, despite their strong performance throughout the tournament, had to settle for second place, along with a cash prize of $4 million.

Other cash prizes include $2.5 million for South Africa, who secured third place, and DR Congo, who finished fourth. Additionally, teams exiting in the quarterfinals will receive $1.3 million each.