Two additional suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of the Chief Executive Officer of the Cossy Hill Hotel popularly known as Jirapa Dubai in the Upper West Region.

Mr. Eric Johnson was found lying in a pool of blood in one of the rooms at the hotel on February 11.

The two suspects identified as Charles Tuoze and Favour Nuobe both workers at the Hotel have been detained in Police custody.

The police in a statement posted on their official X handle stated that seven suspects have so far been arrested and are assisting them with investigations.

See post below:

The Ghana Police Service, last night, 11th February 2024, arrested two (2) additional suspects in the ongoing investigation into the murder of Mr. Eric Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cossy Hill Hotel at Jirapa in the Upper West Region. — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) February 12, 2024

