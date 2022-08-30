Hitz FM’s entertainment show presenter, Prince Don Tsegah, has said he exhibited maturity during the interview between highlife singer, Tinny and Andy Dosty of Hitz FM.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Adom Entertainment Hall on his reason, he said he did that for a purpose.

According to him, people saw him as a pretender for not responding to Tinny during the interview.

“There are lot of people who had different views with some thinking I was a hypocrite for not being able to talk when I met him on the show,” Don Tsegah noted.

“I couldn’t talk on the show but there were so many reasons why I had to take that course of action,” he added.

Mr Tsegah indicated it would have been an awful situation if he had responded to Tinny.

“Considering the posture he came into the studio with, it would have been messy if I had retaliated to whatever he said and that is why I had to take that course of action,” he said.

“I exhibited that action for a good reason,” he added.

