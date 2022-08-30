AshantiGold SC have dragged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to the High Court following their demotion from the country’s top-tier competition.

AshantiGold and Inter Allies after a lengthy investigation were demoted to the lower division by the Ghana FA after both clubs were found guilty of engaging in match manipulation in the final game of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.

The game ended 7-2 in favor of the Miners. After the game, Hashmin Musah of Allies revealed that he deliberately scored the two own goals to ruin a bet.

Players, coaches, and some officials of the two above-mentioned clubs were handed various sanctions by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana FA.

Earlier this month, the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) temporarily lifted respective bans placed on 22 players from the two clubs.

However, AshantiGold SC, who are scheduled to play in the second division two, has officially sued the GFA at the High Court for an unlawful demotion from the Ghanaian top-flight league.

