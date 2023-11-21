A pro-New Patriotic Party group, Hohoe Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Volunteers, has been launched with the sole aim of enhancing the electoral fortunes of the governing party in the December general elections.

The group would deploy several strategies to propagate the goodwill of the NPP and its Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to the electorates in the Hohoe Constituency in the Volta Region.

According to the spokesperson, Justice Alexander Adigbli, the group would establish a team to research various factors, which results would be used to tailor appropriate policies to achieve the desired results.

“We will establish a research team to conduct comprehensive studies on key issues affecting Ghana, Hohoe to be specific, such as the economy, healthcare, education, and infrastructure. This research will serve as the foundation for Dr. Bawumia’s campaign and marketing”, he said.

He further indicated that the team would organize periodic voter awareness engagements to propagate the goodwill of the NPP and Dr. Bawumia to ensure the electorates are well-informed about the policies and plans of the governing party.

He said that “Hohoe DMB Volunteers will organize educational campaigns across institutions, town hall meetings, and door-to-door outreach to inform the community about Dr. Bawumia’s well-researched policies and plans, backed by credible data and evidence. This information shall be made accessible and easily understandable to the public.”

He also disclosed the group’s intention to undertake a serious volunteer mobilization drive by recruiting and training people to engage voters.

The volunteers who would serve as the medium between the party and electorates would be equipped “to communicate Dr. Bawumia’s vision and research-backed policies, thereby fostering a sense of trust and credibility among voters”

“We are resolute and committed to our agenda. To the good people of Hohoe Constituency, we are using this opportunity to humbly invite everyone to join us in this historic journey of success. Together it is possible”, he concluded.

The NPP won the Hohoe Parliamentary seat from the National Democratic Congress through the instrumentality of the sitting MP, John-Peter Amewu and NPP regional executives.