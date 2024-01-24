Accra High Court is currently under tight security as the panel overseeing the high treason case involving ACP Benjamin Agordzo prepares to deliver its judgment.

The court premises are closely monitored, with a stationed FPU vehicle and other police vehicles on standby, all linked to the impending judgment.

The heightened security measures are in anticipation of the verdict scheduled for today, attracting attention not only from law enforcement but also from the families and friends of the nine individuals on trial.

These individuals face charges related to an alleged plot to destabilize the country.

The courtroom is filled as supporters gather, eagerly awaiting the judgment.

The trial’s judgment date was set on November 22, 2023, following the submission of written arguments by all parties involved.

The accused include Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, the late Chief Executive Officer of Citadel Hospital, and ACP Dr. Agordzo, along with eight others.

They were charged in April 2021 with conspiracy to commit high treason, abetment to high treason, and high treason.

The accused individuals pleaded not guilty, and all 10 were granted bail while standing trial. However, Dr. Mac-Palm’s passing led to the deletion of his testimony from the records.

The prosecution team, led by AG Godfred Yeboah Dame, included prominent figures from the Attorney General’s Department, such as Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa and Hilda Craig.

The defence was represented by lawyers including Rita Akukunti Ali, Victor Kodjogah Adawudu, Anthony Lartey, Eric Kpongo, Lamptiig Apanga, and others.

The three-member panel of judges overseeing the case consists of Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, Justice Hafisata Amaleboba, and Justice Stephen Oppong, all serving as additional High Court judges.

State witnesses, including seven soldiers, were presented during the trial, and the prosecution concluded its case on July 12, 2022, after calling a total of 13 witnesses. The trial, which began on June 8, 2021, has garnered significant attention due to the nature of the charges and the involvement of high-profile individuals.

