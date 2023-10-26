Former Hearts of Oak defender, Dan Quaye has said the playing body must be blamed for the club’s poor start.

The Phobians after impressing in pre-season prior to the start of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season have just recorded a win after five games played with an outstanding game.

Hearts of Oak has also scored just once. Their poor start leaves them at 17th on the league log with just five points.

Dan Quaye speaking on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports Show on Thursday said the players must be blamed for the poor results they are churning out.

According to him, the head coach, Martin Koopman must not be blamed for the woes of the side.

Dan Quaye said it is about time the players improve their performance despite admitting that the current playing body lacks experience.

Below is Dan Quaye’s interview: