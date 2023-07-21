Hearts of Oak have confirmed the signing of Kelvin Osei Asibey from Division One club Eleven Wonders ahead of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign.

The defender was a key figure for Eleven Wonders and caught the eyes of several teams.

🔴🟡🔵 || PHOBIA TRANSFER



A new member of the Phobia family. Phobians let’s welcome Kelvin Osei Asibey.



Phoooobia….. 🔴🟡🔵#AHOSC#PositiveEnergy pic.twitter.com/hs4UY16Xze — Phooobia! – #WeNeverSayDie 🏅🏆 (@HeartsOfOakGH) July 20, 2023

The announcement of Asibey’s signing came just a day after the departure of defender Robert Addo Sowah from the team.

Hearts of Oak are actively working on strengthening their squad for the upcoming season, scouting for the right players and making strategic signings.

The club is also focusing on appointing a new head coach after mutually parting ways with David Ocloo.

Laryea Kingston has been linked to the vacant coaching job as reported by Adomonline.com.

With the addition of Kelvin Osei Asibey, Hearts of Oak are determined to build a competitive squad and make their mark in the upcoming season.

Hearts of Oak who finished 12th last season will hope to improve their performance in the upcoming season which get underway in September later this year.