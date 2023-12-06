A group calling itself Concerned Citizens of Ghana is threatening to picket at the premises of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on January 15, 2024, over the continuous stay of the Commissioner-General, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah in office.

The group contends that, the GRA boss has gone beyond the legal age, hence the urgent need for him to proceed on retirement.

The spokesperson of the group, Charles Akowuah, accused the Commissioner-General and the Commissioner responsible for the Support Services Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Ms. Julie Essiam, of overstaying the constitutionally mandated 60-year period for civil servants.

“Our background checks reveal that both Rev. Ammishaddai and Ms. Julie Essiam have chosen to stay in office beyond the age of 60 despite their contracts being renewed until 2021 and this brings into question the adherence to the established retirement policies within the GRA.”

“We are expecting about 1,500 young men and women to occupy the office of the GRA right after January 15, 2024.”

