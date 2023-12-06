It took police intervention to avert what could have been a violent clash among some national executives of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) at a meeting in Kumasi, Tuesday evening.

The conflict follows a petition from the Okere Constituency Chairman of the party seeking the removal of Chairperson and Leader of the party, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah.

The petition insists the party chairperson has caused divisions among the party.

An argument over the petition ensued forcing the national executives of the party to resign en bloc.

General Secretary, Nana Yaa Jantuah is among persons who have tendered in their resignation.

But the Chairperson, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah remains at post.

She has resolved to do otherwise.

“My charge is that I am working too much. That I am going round to organise people to join the party without going with my executives. This is not a breach of the constitution because our constitution even encourages every member to mobilise more people for the party,” she said.

“I, Nana Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah, have not volunteered to leave. I remain the chair and leader of the Convention People’s Party. The NEC cannot make a decision to remove a national executive. The NEC answers to the congress and when we get there, they will speak,” she insisted.

But the NEC claims all the national executives, including the Chairperson, have resigned.

A 13-member Interim Organising Committee (IOC) has been formed to steer the affairs of the party which is presently reorganizing itself until substantive national officers are elected.

CPP’s NEC passes vote of no confidence in national leadership

Apologize to VP Bawumia for your misleading comments on credit scoring…