The Convention People’s Party’s (CPP) National Executive Council (NEC), has unanimously expressed a vote of no confidence in all its national executives during a convened meeting in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

The party, representing members from across the nation, overwhelmingly voiced dissatisfaction with the performance of the current leadership, resulting in a directive for the resignation or removal of all national executives from their respective positions.

Tensions were high during the meeting, with some party members specifically petitioning for the removal of the national chairperson due to perceived disagreements within the leadership.

In response to this, the NEC has established a 13-member interim body composed of regional chairpersons, a council of elders member, regional secretaries, regional organisers, and representatives of women and youth. This interim body is tasked with overseeing the party’s affairs until a new leadership structure is established.

Confirming the decision, the outgoing General Secretary, Nana Yaa Jantuah, announced her resignation and expressed her intention to reveal her future political path in due course.

In a media interview, she emphasized the importance of respecting the party’s decision and highlighted her commitment to family, friends, and personal business endeavors.

“I’m gone. I think I’ve done what I have to do. I’m no longer the General Secretary of the CPP. In due course, I will let everybody know where my political allegiance will be. For now, it’s time for family and friends. I’m going to spend time with my family and friends. For now, I’m going to concentrate on my business. They think some other people can do it better. In political parties, you do not hold on to things. I have done what I have to do these past three years, and everybody has seen it. If my people say they do not want me, I can’t force myself on them,” she stated.

However, despite the NEC’s announcement of the removal of all national executives, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong-Kumankumah maintains her position as the party’s chairperson, asserting that the NEC lacks the authority to remove her.

The CPP’s 2020 presidential candidate, Ivor Greenstreet, weighed in on the developments, urging concerted efforts to strengthen the party in preparation for the upcoming 2024 general election.

Mr Greenstreet emphasised the need for unity and strategic measures to ensure the CPP emerges stronger from the current internal challenges.

